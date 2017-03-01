Robert Blake and Pamela Hudak Seem Happy

It's wrong to assume that a woman only marries an elderly man for his creature comforts and amassed financial resources. Though it's true every single time. Think it on the inside, Johnny Full of Facts. Robert Blake's money seems to be mostly gone with the ages and lawyer's fees, meaning that Pamela Hudak is probably more crazy than savvy.

The self-described meeting planner and anti-Trump Twitter activist claims she's fallen hard for Blake. How can you not adore that rascally old coot? If things don't work out, he won't put you through a long drawn out divorce. Invest in Kevlar Spanx.

The engaged couple are routinely wandering the streets of Los Angeles making a very public display of their affection. You simply never see older people pawing one another in a natural setting. More like an AARP diorama everybody tries to rush past. Watching Blake kiss Hudak with what's left of his chin, you see nothing but bliss in her eyes. That same look you get when you discover John Travolta waxing poetic on the wonders of flight in your 24-Hour Fitness sauna late night.

Blake may have aged out of his murdering days. Though bear in mind that was his only compelling work since 1980. If this is a long con and he's found dead in an alley way behind a restaurant, bravo in advance.