RuPaul Isn't Down for Gay BFF

Like every other man in the world RuPaul finds groups of bachelorette partying women to be completely insufferable. The obnoxious sloppy drunkenness, the stupid glowing penises, the completely incorrect notion that anyone else is amused by their behavior, but in his case it's also the entitlement. Apparently straight women are increasingly hitting up gay bars for their bachelorette parties, with the attitude being, aren't we wild and crazy, we're in a gay bar. Maybe these guys will talk about blowjobs with us. They'll think our penis straws are hilarious.

It is RuPaul's opinion that these women do not belong in the gay bars because they are there in the carnival gawker sense, as if the regular patrons are a sideshow simply there for their own amusement:

"They think “Oh, you must be here to make me look good. That’s what gay guys are, right? You’re an accessory for my straight life.” Just because your limited view is that everyone’s there to serve you and that you’re the only person in the world. It doesn’t work that way... They’re tourists. It’s not really saying, “You’re fierce, and I’m going to respect you, you queen, for who you are.” It’s like they’re there as a party clown."

You're a six four transvestite dude, you are a party clown. Nobody hams it up more than RuPaul. The implication being, I just want to relax and be left alone in my outfit that took six hours to get ready while I'm being paid to be here?

He has a point. Contrary to what every movie from the 80's, 90's, and 2000's would have you believe, being a gay guy does not by nature make you hilarious. Still, it seems gay men have a much higher tolerance for annoying women although they might just be nicer and more apt at pretending to listen to them. That doesn't mean they're a character in some shitty movie you like, they're real people, in ass-less chaps in public thrice a year

Women who participate in bachelorette parties should not assume they're one of the boys, or that anyone enjoys their presence because they're wrong. Also those guys want to fuck other guys, meaning they probably find your jokes even less funny than straight men do. The point of these parties is to get wasted and fuck somebody you shouldn't. Hit up a Buffalo Wild Wings and get it over with.