Sarah Silverman Intends to Heal the Divide

Sarah Silverman locked up a new political talk show for the Hulu network where she intends to heal divisions in this nation by asking people to understand why she's right and you're wrong. It's a novel tactic tried largely unsuccessfully by parents on their teenagers through the eons. Though those parents didn't have guitars and friends like Will Ferrell and Jimmy Kimmel.

Deadline.com played along by penning a kiss-ass girlfriend puff piece about Silverman and her new show, I Love You America, which Nellie Andreeva of Deadline promised would be funny. An odd thing for a journalist to promise, unless Hulu was a major advertiser on Penske Media owned properties or something.

While she [Silverman] has been open about her political convictions and, like many of her colleagues, has spoken out against President Donald Trump and his policies, the new program is designed to be balanced, with her looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously.

Sounds promising. Also bullshit. On occasion, as a reporter, consider doing more than copying from the promotional press release.

You know the objectively wise people in your life. The coach with no felony convictions, the old guy on the block whittling wood, grandma who survived the war, Siri on occasion. The stalwarts of apolitical opinion. You also know the hard partisan ranters. They have their thing. They aren't the ones you go to for non-linear thinking. Ignore the Tweets about United Airlines being sexist pigs for having a dress code for comped passengers. It's time to heal.

The entertainment side of major media conglomerates produce any number of infotainment and political discourse shows. They are all from the left of the political partisan scale. TBS, HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix, now Hulu and every other cable or streaming service provider. It's okay to be who you are. We learned that from you. Just say it.

While it’s great to connect with like-minded people, Silverman feels it’s crucial, now more than ever, to connect with un-like-minded people, creating a show setting out to expose the fact that we are all the same.

Journalism is dead. When's the next balanced and healing episode of Chelsea?