Thom Yorke Deserves Better

Everything you need to know about Radiohead fans can be seen in how they reacted to tabloid magazines covering Thom Yorke's Miami Beach vacation. Everything you need to know about Thom Yorke can be seen in his selection of a mediocre Italian girlfriend. Nice things aren't for everyone.

Yorke is rarely seen on vacation because the world is a hard place and he's working up a song about it. Who has time to frolic when children go friendless at school? The DailyMail in particular drew wrath from Radiohead fanboys for treating Yorke and his girlfriend like any generic stupid celebrity couple on vacation. Once more nobody cared that half of DailyMail's articles are neon clickbait about sexually abused or murdered children. The other half is about British celebrities with big tits who are labeled as TV presenters. The kid rape is more palatable.

It's tough being a standoffish Bob Dylan type in an era of hyper sharing and zero private lives. If you're not clocking in your bowel movements on social media, it's assumed you're a misanthropic recluse. That's mostly true for Yorke. Nothing rhymes with selfie.