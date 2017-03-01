Wiz Khalifa Smokes a J With Pablo Escobar

Wiz Khalifa stirred up raw emotions among Colombians when he visited the gravesite of Pablo Escobar during a tour stop. Khalifa cozied up to the dead drug kingpin and nation's largest mass murderer, smoking a joint at Escobar's memorial stone and taking epic selfies.

The Mayor of Medellin expressed his outrage:

That scoundrel, instead of bringing flowers to Pablo Escobar, he should have brought flowers to the victims of violence in this city.

To be fair, isn't it your job to bring flowers to victims of violence in your city? Nevertheless, the Mayor told Khalifa he's never welcome back in Medellin. Though did little to explain why there's an open public burial site for Escobar inviting assholes to do up their Instagram. If Charles Manson's headstone goes up in a public cemetery in Los Angeles, idiots will come take the same moron selfies here.

Khalifa ordered the one literate guy in his entourage to tap out a half hearted high road:

Didn’t mean to offend anyone with my personal activities in Colombia but I’m glad we came and got work done and everyone was safe.

The whole thug life thing plays for the kids back home who eat up Khalifa's bit. Less so for the people of Medellin who all know one of the thousands Escobar killed during his heyday. The dude bombed an airliner out of the sky. It's almost as if Khalifa is a weed dealing self-promoter with face and neck tattoos who lacks foresight. Sometimes ugly Americans are merely ugly Americans. God gave Khalifa a baby with Amber Rose to remind him there are nine plagues left on deck.