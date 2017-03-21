Wyclef Jean Detained

Wyclef Jean was detained by the LAPD for matching the description of a robbery suspect. It's tempting to think this entailed merely being black, but the similarities are actually quite remarkable. Unclear if the actual robber also runs a bogus charity. Cops got a call that the suspect was black, wearing a bandana around his neck, and was sitting in a tan older model Toyota. That's when police found Wyclef, half a block from the robbery, being black, wearing a red bandana, and sitting in a tan Toyota. Interesting.

While stranger things have happened, this seems like a remarkable coincidence. Jean released a statement:

"I was asked by the police to put my hands up. Then I was told, ‘Do not move.’ I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal. I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As someone who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by the behavior of the LAPD."

While the LAPD is more or less a rogue group of aggressive assholes, their protocol seems completely reasonable. You can't really believe every criminal who tells you they didn't do it, if that were the case you'd only catch those with moral turpitude, mostly Mormons who took two newspapers out of the machine while only paying for one.

The actual criminal was apprehended soon after. As a thinking person you often wonder why twins don't engage in more crime. As long as they're not standing trial together it seems like there would always be reasonable doubt. What's clear is either Wyclef has an evil twin or they got the wrong guy.

There's no way there were two black guys wearing bandanas and sitting in tan Toyotas on the same block. Michael Mann needs to recreate this 24 style in real time immediately and blow all our minds.