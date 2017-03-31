Candyman Bangs Four a Night

Australian cigarette store heir Travers Beynon goes by the nickname 'Candyman' which suspiciously sounds like a nickname you give to yourself. There's no way your buddies come up with that.

He was rich prep school kid who grew up to play sports and model and marry Australia's Miss Universe contestant and make a couple babies. He called the cliche life quits after his divorce and decided to go Tomcat rogue with his family money. He moved into a mansion on the Gold Coast of Australia he filled with a new young wife, more babies, and a revolving pantry full of presumably paid disciples in bikinis. He documents their Candy Shop Mansion Bacchanalias through his Instagram account.

Benyon claims to fuck four girls a night on average. He may not be aware of the mathematical definition, but if he takes a night off, he owes eight the following night. Seems impressive. His wife claims not to care. Why would she? Less work for her, same money.

When you've got one girl, that's one thing. When there's multiple, there's so much going on in my mind. Bedroom time isn't for me; it's to stimulate the girls. To be good in bed it's not about you.

You seem like a giver. Also, a liar and a guy who wears vests. Candyman posts shocking photos of women being led around in bikinis on leashes and piled onto his overly muscular HGH 40-something frame. The visuals have led him to be called that Australian Dan Bilzerian. That has to hurt.

The mother of his current wife who claims to have never seen her grandchildren says Beynon isn't merely a sex pig, he's running a gruesome cult that holds her daughter and these other women hostage. Like Manson, but with a billion Australian dollars and a spray tan. There seems to be little evidence for more than a Charlie Sheen year long house party analogy at best. So at worst, everybody gets The AIDS and sues.

Benyon is one of those cases you want to openly mock, with a caution to the fact that if your folks left you a couple hundred million in tobacco money, you too might have a Candyman tattoo on your ass and wear kimonos openly around your concubines.