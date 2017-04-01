Danielle Bregoli's Dad Expresses Concern

When you're fourteen, you're dependent on Dr. Phil and packs of virtual child molesters to lift you toward the fame light. Danielle Bregoli is famous for talking like Gary Oldman in True Romance and dropping out of eighth grade to commit petty crimes. It's a weird thing to be famous for, though less weird than half the contestants on Dancing with the Stars.

If you guessed Bregoli grew up without a father, you win nothing. Her bio dad, Ira Peskowitz, claims he's been battling Bregoli's mom in court for a say in their daughter becoming a low level cable whore. The shady teen exploitation deals are already coming in. Agents are lining up to represent Bregoli. She's everywhere around town with her enormous bodyguard and her mom who serves as a constant reminder of what Bregoli will look like at the end of this run.

Peskowitz speaks to his daughter through cliche appeals on Facebook live:

“I don’t know if you’re watching Danielle, I’m not going to give you the finger like you gave me. I’m not going to jump up and down and curse, because I’m not going to get rewarded for bad behavior and its important to understand that your behavior is a model for other kid’s behavior. I hope Danielle betters herself, becomes an asset to the community, gets education, understands what it’s like to have a family. Understand what love it about, understand that people do care for her."

Bregoli responded by switching to one size smaller tank top and adding six ounces of makeup, while her mom applauds and hopes she can skim some cash. There's no possible scenario by which this ends well. Which means this is definitely going to go forward. The kid sex slave trade is so much more subtle than PBS portrays in their documentaries.