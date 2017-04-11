Dr David Dao Seems Complicated (VIDEO)

The guy forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight for refusing to get off the plane is basically a real life Keyser Soze, or at least one of the most interesting men in the world. Dr David Dao reportedly became belligerent when randomly selected to leave, so that a bunch of United employees could get to Louisville first and chug all the juleps.

Dao is a doctor originally from Vietnam who lives in Louisville with his wife and children. He was once convicted on several felony counts for trading painkillers to his patients in exchange for gay sexual favors. He obtained many of the drugs by forging prescriptions. He was also charged with sexually harassing one of his male staffers, whom he provided with drugs and $4,500 in checks. According to the complaint, after the dude quit, Dao:

"Intensely pursued him, calling many times a day and driving to (where he lived) to find him."

Sounds like the behavior of a total lunatic. During his time as a medical doctor, Dao dabbled in professional poker, perhaps the favorite pipe dream of deranged married guys who are questioning everything about their lives. Then he briefly stopped being a doctor to become a chef, the second favorite subject of such fantasies. Unfortunately his pesky wife and kids got in the way of his untethered lifestyle of modest crime and high stakes gambling and gay sex, and he returned to practicing medicine with some restrictions on his license. This may be why you never heard about people traveling to Kentucky for medical care.

That's not to say Dao deserved to be assaulted and dragged off the plane by Chicago PD after paying for a seat. Though it might be time to readjust your thinking on elderly Asian doctors. He'll see United for one million dollars or ten rent boys for a week at a United destination of his choosing. Also, free peanuts. Opt for a quick settlement before your porn career and stint in The Beach Boys are made public. It's the Chicago police roulette wheel of beatdowns. Every now and then they're going to club somebody who it turns out maybe deserved it.