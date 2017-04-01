You can't really fault an athlete for getting hurt. Unless they spend almost all of their time participating in booze cruises and reality shows and fucking porn stars and are then mysteriously are unable to play at the end of every season. Then it might be a priority thing.

If you're the Patriots, you have to be kind of miffed that Gronk couldn't play in the Super Bowl but is in development on five multi-platform television shows and taking part in Wrestle Mania. Live your life. You do you. Be in a porno.

Gronkowski is in the midst of a six year contract. He was sidelined during the Super Bowl this year and has suffered key playoff time injuries in previous seasons. He also feels healthy enough to jump off the top turnbuckle for fifty bucks and cheers.

If you're the Patriots now is when you consider hiring someone to kill him. The guy he replaced wouldn't be a bad call for this wet work. Why does it so happen you can do all this other shit and can never play football when it matters Like you're able to be on Dancing with Stars but cannot dance on the field after a touchdown. That's a bad example. Don't let your teammates see you in sequins. It'll hurt your rep even as they lie to your face and tell you it won't.

Long term contracts with huge salary cap hits for voiding breed entitlement. If you were an IT guy and you had a deal for six years of work without the possibility of being fired, you'd start showing up to work drunk all the time. Like teachers. It's human nature.

Look for the Pats to cut him this off-season and potentially smear his name in the press. Old cocaine videos that never surfaced but SEO well make sense. Who new, except everyone who bets futures.