Lady Victoria Hervey Goes Into Hiding

Lady Victoria Hervey is in hiding. Also, walking her dog in Los Angeles in the middle of the day without a bra on. Not everybody killed it at hide and seek. Hervey's concerned her name and likeness will come up in the ugly Mel B and Stephen Belafonte divorce. There was that one night she got lit and went home with Stephen and Mel B after dinner and they all fucked through the night. The ladies both claim to have had way too much wine and don't remember much. It's a standard coed morning-after ploy to cover reputations.

“It was all a blur and everyone was very drunk, especially Lady Victoria. She told me one minute they were laying in bed watching a movie together, then they got carried away and Stephen was on top of her and Mel was kissing her."

Betcha Stephen remembers it all. Hervey is concerned Belafonte filmed it as he's something of a sex tape film buff. Guys heavily into porn featuring themselves are some of the nicest people you'll ever meet. If the raunchy stories and tape come out, Hervey could be ruined. How that works practically when you have no job and a guaranteed lifetime annuity is unclear. Maybe the Gardening Club applications start coming back rejected.

Hervey is a Lady by British title, even though her parents fled for tax evasion purposes to Monaco years ago. She's dabbled in modeling and some very light amounts of acting, because she's got a trust fund and is tall and people are afraid to tell her she's more handsome than pretty. She used to hang out with Paris Hilton before they both realized they couldn't stand being in the same room with somebody a lot like themselves.

This whole threesome scandal seems like a good thing for Hervey's reputation. Remind people of the crazy fun Lady Hervey. Not the stodgy one they see buying prunes at Bristol Farms. You like to drink to excess. Maybe Bravo comes calling with an offer. In the very least, Stephen Belafonte is about to be back on the market. You're not going to want to be in London when the mullahs start decapitating the royals.