Ludacris Fake Abs (VIDEO)

Ludacris made a raunchy video where he plays out a bunch of medical fantasies on ass models, essentially the inner thoughts of a serial killer. The video purports to be about the pitfalls of superficiality. It's mostly about how Ludcaris could fuck your girlfriend better than you. There are only so many pillars of rap music.

The video features scenes with Ludacris sporting obviously fake CGI abs. At the conclusion, Ludacris wakes up and realizes the abs were all a dream. He was slammed on Twitter by people claiming he was trying to act like they were real. Ludacris summed it up:

"It's OK they slow."

They are. They're also your fans. Ludacris posted some ads to buy plastic abs, so he's not taking this too seriously.

This is where we're at as a society. A bunch of dumb fucks consumed with playing gotcha on the Internet can't make it through a four minute video with a fifth grade comprehension level. They all clearly have the time for this. He's making fun of you, get it? As we speak, Lena Dunham is deleting a lengthy Lenny Letter post about how body type oppression extends even to males in the hip hop world.

It's become acceptable to talk shit about an article you didn't read, or a movie you haven't seen, or a music video you didn't watch. The joke's on you, mostly for being mentally deficient but also for wasting your time on Twitter. Ludacris is laughing at you while eating jelly beans and banging that model with the steatopygia. When you don't get the joke, you're the idiot.