Madison Beer Pacing Herself

Madison Beer's new album has yet to drop. It was envisioned in 2012 when Justin Bieber promoted Beer as a middle school YouTube phenom, coincidentally about the time he signed her to his occasional record label. She was referred to as Bieber's protege. Moody teen midgets traditionally didn't have proteges, merely bullies and endocrinologists. This is a brave new world.

A single was created for Beer and a couple other contributing spots on MTV pop star songs back in 2013, but not much since. Every now and then there's a mention Madison Beer is in the studio working feverishly on the album. Adjectives like "personal" and "profound" and "moving" are tossed about. It's hard to picture anything more than Watson being told to come up with something catchy with limited pitch.

The definition of the word "rut" implies that you started at some point and got stuck. It's unusual for an artist to find themselves struggling for years with material for a first album. Most notably when they aren't the ones tasked with coming up with the material. Something's amiss and it's being covered up with a big focus on this barely legal girl's tits and ass. That's perhaps the best outcome we could have hoped for.

Photo Credit: AKM/GSI Media