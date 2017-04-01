Mischa Barton Firing Off Restraining Orders

Mischa Barton, through her attorney Lisa Bloom, daughter of Gloria Allred, is painting the town with restraining orders. Barton's team successfully argued for restraining orders against one Jon Zacharias and one Steven Spaw, who also goes by Steven Shaw, because he's shitty with alias picking.

Barton dated Zacharias for some period last year during which he filmed her without her knowledge or consent. That seems like a complicated bit of chicanery, if your girlfriend were either sane or sober. At some point Barton dumped Zacharias and started dating Spaw, who happened to know Zacharias. Presumably they all frequent the same Ted talks. Spaw informed Barton that her ex was bragging about having naked photos and sex videos of Barton.

As any new boyfriend would, Spaw visited Zacharias' home wherein he covertly copied the sex tapes onto a drive for himself and erased the originals. This sounds alarmingly like a scene from a Tom Cruise movie, minus the part where Tom Cruise would have a sex tape with a woman.

Lisa Bloom insisted that Spaw was too much of a jackass to know what he was doing and likely now both men have copies of the sex tape and naked photos. They believe Zacharias is actively attempting to sell the tapes for $500,000. To whom is entirely unclear since you can't legally sell a porn tape without involved parties' consent. Also, half a mill for Mischa Barton?

Barton dumped Spaw after he tried to forge her signature on checks. Or was it Shaw who did it? Spaw seems to very much believe he's still got a thing going with Barton and vehemently fought his restraining order:

I’m been [sic] in an intimate relationship with Petitioner for many months and I can’t wait to see my girlfriend as soon as this proceeding is resolved.

He seems nuts. You have to wonder what these two could possibly have in common.

There's a point in a victim's overly complex tale when you feel obliged to raise questions about the victim's potential role in the proceedings. Also, a general warning to children to avoid self-medicating. Being found naked and screaming on your backyard fence isn't nearly as romantic as it sounds. Unless it's a dare. More court orders ought to fix this all up in no time.