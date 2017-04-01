Miss United States Not Quite Legit

There's something notably defective about women competing in beauty pageants past the age of smiling when you're grandmother says you're such a pretty girl. Don't blame granny for being a regressive patriarchal sexist. Or the fact she told you cookies could solve your problems. Now look at you.

We allow teens and even grown women to compete in pageants because we're conscious of the fact society runs better with a certain percentage of grossly self-involved women in constant need of validation. Go back and look at your knock list and you'll understand. Alayah Benavidez threw on a Miss United States sash and started showing up places you might expect a pageant winner to be. She's tall and slender and wearing a crown and a bikini. Who's going to ask questions?

The Miss United States pageant is part of a series of pageants for any number of chicks who are willing to book travel to the Orlando Omni in the middle of July. Good luck with your foundation in the humidity. They have categories of pageants such as:

Ms. Woman United States 30 & Up Unmarried May or May Not Have Previously Been Married or Had Children Miss Pre-Teen United States 10-12 Ms. United States 20-29 Unmarried Must Have Previously Been Married and/or Had Children

Kind of like a dating site filter results. Hot middle school girls, single moms, spinsters. A little something for everybody, except trannies. The pageant rules clearly state "natural born females" only. How 2016. Expect this beloved pageant to be protested out of business as soon as the activist community bothers to learn about it. STEM for girls remains an uphill battle.

Photo Credit: Fame Flynet