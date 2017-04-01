R. Kelly Sued by Husband of a Woman He Gave Chlamydia

The spectrum of complaints for which R. Kelly could be sued or arrested is infinite. There's not an actionable offense you could assign to Kelly that would draw shock.

A deputy sheriff from Mississippi is suing R. Kelly for causing psychological and emotional distress, not to mention financial ruin, through the act of repeatedly banging the sheriff's wife. The suit falls under the purview of the laws in many Southern states that allow you to sue the dude or chick who's fucking your spouse and interfering with your "marriage contract". With a special circumstance for giving your wife pussy sores on her vulva.

Kenny Bryant claims that R. Kelly fucked his wife, Asia Childress, immediately prior to the couple's marriage. That's two red flags if you're with me on the name "Asia". And that not long after, the adulterous pair rekindled their relationship after Childress attended an R. Kelly concert. What can you do? You were already there. This is on or about the time Childress required barebacking antibiotics.

Childress convinced Bryant to move their home to Atlanta, where Childress insisted she needed to be to advance her career. That career was fucking R. Kelly. She followed R. Kelly on tour. What can you do when your lady is a super fan? Bryant claims the Atlanta move ruined him financially as he lost his employment and couldn't find new work. Also, R Kelly's fault, according to the lawsuit.

“Bryant tried every avenue to hold his marriage together, but his efforts could not prevail against R. Kelly’s continued sexual overtures to Childress."

Childress and Bryant divorced. Bryant wants cash from R. Kelly for ruining the wonderful thing he had with this blessed woman who dumped him for an STD-riddled statutory rapist. The precise amount has yet to be named, but presume he'll put a price of two million on his ex-wife and settle for ten-grand and an autographed box set of Trapped in the Closet.