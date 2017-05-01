Amber Rose Hints at Fucking Jay Z

We've always had stupid people. There was simply never a way to raise a stupid person army until social media arose. You can now wrap yourself in a dummy quilt of daily beefs and perfect comebacks by, for, and between idiots. If there was any indication this immersive entertainment was mutually exclusive from over-eating, we might be onto reverse obesing this nation. No such luck.

Amber Rose went on Twitter to hint that she's the "Becky with the good hair" that Beyonce sang about on her Lemonade album as the chick who fucked her husband. Jay Z and his team of producers and writers penned that entire personal album of strong female songs for Beyonce, so its dramatic authenticity has to be called into question. Would a man write a song for his wife to sing about her husband being a cheating scumbag? It's a rabbit hole. Bring some Crystal Light and call out for Ike Turner.

Rose has picked fights with Beyonce in the past because the first rule of fame whoring is pick on somebody way more popular than you and pray they respond. Association is account growth. Rose has repeatedly used Beyonce as an example of a half-naked twerking bimbo who receives a pass because she sings while women like Rose who can't sing but still dance half-naked on a stage are called sluts. You're a whore with talent, I'm a whore without talent, we're not so different you and I. It's an odd argument to make. Though entirely true.

Rose went on Twitter to claim her account had been hacked and she would never imply she fucked Jay Z. Pretty coy response from the founder of Slut Walk. If you had seen Amber Rose as an odd looking sixteen year old stripping in fourth rate clubs you'd never have pegged her for coming this far. That deserves some kind of credit, or at least a Harvard Business School case study.