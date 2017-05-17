Bella Hadid Spilling Out Of Her Top For Cannes

Each May world class actors you wouldn't want to spend a cab ride with and opportunistic gutter trash alike convene for the Cannes Film Festival. What was once solely a prestigious ass sucking fest has become the carcass on which attention-craving vultures descend, feasting on pan-European paparazzi flashes for the sustenance that keeps them alive.

In walks Bella Hadid. The Japanese sex robot and Instagram star can be seen doing the pap prance in a revealing top and high-waisted skirt. She pretends that we haven't already seen her tits more often than we've seen our osn girlfriend's or wive's. Her nips remain barely covered in a way that's not at all strategic and shameless. Last year Hadid flashed vag in the red dress currently residing in the Ho Stroll Hall of Fame. There might be more to come.

Celebrities will all say that they're at Cannes. And they might be physically within the town of Cannes, France. But that doesn't mean they get to decipher the mystery that is Nicole Kidman's cryogenically preserved face up close in person. Hadid was caught eating at Martinez Beach with Hailey Baldwin who will never be in a movie because she's already too wealthy and famous to fuck a greasy director. Hadid will be caught doing a lot of things at Cannes. Not accepting the Palme d'Or. Maybe memorial handies along that avenue where the ISIS fan plowed his truck into tourists. Hopefully for Hadid's paparazzi chances, there's a nude beach nearby. Japanese sex robots might not age, but these teasing cleavage shots are getting old.