Conrad Hilton Fucked In The Head (VIDEO)

Conrad Hilton is obsessed with his ex girlfriend in a creepy stalker kind of way, like he probably goes through her trash and has mentioned her multiple times in a suicide letter that sits unfinished in his drafts folder. His ex girlfriend is Hunter Daily Salomon, the daughter of Rick Salomon. He's the trust fund poker player douche who made a bad porno with Conrad's older sister Paris as his crowning life achievement. You have to consider getting Hep C from Pan Anderson a close second.

That's got to fuck with your head if you're Conrad Hilton. The circle of uneducated vapid loser children of prominent businessmen is tight, and these tweaking Beverly Hillbillies get around.

Hilton was arrested a few days ago for trying to break into Hunter's mom's house and then stealing her father's Bentley. It must have had the keys in it. In doing this Conrad also violated a restraining order Hunter filed against him, which he has done before. In fairness to him he was raised by his nannies to believe the law doesn't apply to people like him. They were basically right, we'll see what happens, probably a slap on the wrist.

Hunter Salomon tells TMZ that she thinks Conrad has mental problems. You'd probably have mental problems too if you were known as Paris Hilton's even less intelligent younger brother. It's just hard to clap back at the guys making fun of you in Cabo Cantina with your tiny fists. Hence you do a lot of ruminating and turn nuts.

You can only blame the parents here. Conrad's dad inherited the Hilton hotel chain. Yet, he still got a college degree and held down a job. Apparently he figured that was a huge mistake and he should have just been doing drugs and fucking euro trash into his late thirties. All parents aspire for their children to have better lives than they did. When that's damn near impossible, apparently you just become an enabler. This all could have been avoided by confiscating his credit cards and giving him a stiff spanking. What's done is done, time to hit send on that email, bro.