Danny Kanell's Daughter Concerned

Since being canned from ESPN, broadcaster and former Giants quarterback Danny Kanell has been candid on social media about his uncertain future. It sounds increasingly like he might be in debt, a condition experienced by something approximating one-hundred percent of former athletes. Apparently Kanell took a big risk moving his family to Bristol for the ESPN gig. Not as big a risk as your mom took taking that second job at the cannery and leaving you with that random sitter whose last name she didn't know, but a risk nonetheless:

"Poured my heart and soul into ESPN for last 8 years. Moved my wife and 3 kids to CT to go ‘all in’ 5 years ago. Bummed it ended in 3 minutes."

Eight years isn't a bad run. For some perspective, Rush Limbaugh worked at ESPN for three minutes. Kanell has been incredibly open, bordering on oversharing. For example he tweeted out a journal entry that his eight year old daughter wrote to him. Apparently the two communicate back and forth in a notebook. It's unclear if this is normal behavior or if Kanell's wife is just getting him into weird shit and he's the only guy in the bun toning class at the gym:

"Hi dad, well now that you got fired what are we going to do? Are we going to move? I do not want to move but as long as it is FL. And what if we get a bigger house!! That woud [sic] be exsiding [sic]. Hopefully we move to a bigger house."

Jesus, piss off you little shit. I'm in over my head here worrying about my nut and you want an even bigger house? That's not how it works. Though Florida does sound better than central Connecticut. So does the former Soviet Union. Cut to throwing a glass through the window and many secret trips to the bar at Outback.

You've got to feel for Kanell, although it appears he's raised an incredibly entitled child with below average grade level spelling. The sympathy factor should land him a job with the NFL network immediately, as long as you don't mind ironing your own suits, sack lunches, metered parking and reading off of recycled cue cards it's not a bad gig. Since Sapp, it's all about avoiding public spats with hookers and you can never be fired.