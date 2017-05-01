George Michael Depressing Last Days

George Michael's longtime companion Kenny Goss did an interview and explained how Michael spent the last several years of his life watching soap operas in his pajamas while eating junk food. Most guys claim if they had a hundred million bucks in the bank they'd be out scaling Everest or saving the whales. They're almost all full of shit. Most would be doing some variation of exactly this, although a small percentage would blow it all on hookers.

Human beings have the instinct to survive. If you're drug addled and paranoid, that means finding a place to make your thoughts stop. For Michael, that place was his den:

"We’d get up at about 9am and spend two or three hours chatting. George would have a cup of PG Tips tea with one sugar and a bowl of children’s-type cereal like Coco Pops. Then we’d gossip about things we heard, discuss news, world events. George was really smart. If it was a nice day, he would walk around the garden and look at the flowers."

Few things in life are more depressing than a bloated adult man eating sugary cereal. Why didn't you do something, Goss? Perhaps because you were a fellow degenerate living in Michael's garbage strewn lair for free? Goss also reveals that he and Michael slept in separate rooms, based on the details he shared this was probably due to prodigious night farting:

"He liked to stay in front of the damned television all the time, watching soaps and eating Chunky Monkey ice cream. I’d get McDonald’s all the time. He liked anything as fattening as possible because he was always stoned."

Clearly there are some Elvis' final years parallels here. It's unclear why Goss did this interview, outside of probably needing a hundred bucks under the table to score some pills. He comes off as a lazy enabler. He's also basically speaking ill of the dead. Nobody needed to know this. Overdosing on heroin is sad, overdosing on McDonald's is downright pathetic.

The Western world has a major prescription drug problem, which pales in comparison to the problem of assholes who will do anything for publicity including sell out their dead former boyfriends.