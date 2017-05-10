Gia Paige Mad At Netflix

Porn star Gia Paige is incensed that her real name was outed in the new Netflix documentary Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On. Documentary is a loose term. This is a poor excuse to show some smut in the name of shedding light on the sex industry. It's incredibly sordid, most of the women are severely damaged mentally and physically. We get that. You're not ruining the illusion. This is just the way it has to be. Now the tits.

Paige says she asked producers to cut the scene in which her real name was mentioned. Unfortunately she signed a waiver, and filmmakers don't care much about what their subjects want or don't want. Editing is a tiresome process, even before the notes from Gia Paige. Her furor seems to contradict the common porn star claim that they are liberated women who are in no way ashamed of how they make a living. They just don't want people they know to find out:

"There are many dangers of having your identity exposed as a sex worker."

As many as showing up to a random location to get butt fucked by a pack of neanderthals? Surely a bunch of guys from high school will hit you up on Facebook, and perhaps your dentist will look at you a tad differently. You'll never know if he knows. That's about it. Seems relatively minor. Perhaps if you're that uncomfortable with people knowing your real name you've chosen the wrong path in life. Sting doesn't freak out when you call him Gordon. Paige has been active on social media with her criticism, which is the reason most guys follow her:

"HEY @hotgirlswanted REMEMEBER WHEN YOU PROMISED TO CUT MY PART BC YOU WERE TRYING TO MAKE ME TALK ABOUT MY FAMILY AND I WAS UNCOMFORTABLE."

Sounds enthralling. Producers insist "Nobody was coerced", and smart money says they were incredibly careful, given who they were dealing with. Paige almost certainly looked into a lawsuit and was immediately rebuffed and then googled for thirty minutes. A host of other porn stars chimed in as well, such as Janice Griffith who tweeted:

"I would pay money to fight @Iamrashidajones."

It looks like they are naive as to how documentaries are made. Unless you have control over the project, they're going to make you look like an asshole. Nobody wants to watch you try on clothes or play with your stupid dog. We want the nitty gritty. You were used. It happens to everyone. Porn star and activist just don't mix, and never will. The question now is, how are Rashida Jones and her colleagues possibly going to find more porn stars to exploit?