Kourtney Kardashian Revenge Nude

Men watch the Kardashians with the sum total thinking of, Jesus, this shit is staged for idiots. Maybe I'd fuck that one there on the left, no, not the big one, the one next to her. Lights off. Women watch in rapture at the dramatic antics of crazy set of girls they'd die to hang out with.

Over the weekend, The Kardashians aired their infamous Costa Rica family vacation, wherein they invited Scott Disick on the trip so they could set up a situation where he brings a side piece along for the coven of sisters to discover. It's some of the worst acting you've ever seen. Unless you've seen Charlie Hunnam in King Arthur, in which case, everybody drops down one ranking. Disick's called a whore and the ladies all pour their drinks on him as they walk out on dinner. Three million a year to play the whore mongering water-soaked putz isn't such a bad gig. Especially in relation to unemployment.

37-year old stacked women acting and dressing like high school girls used to be the sole purview of porn for men. It was mildly off-putting even in that capacity if you put your mind to thinking about it post-ejaculation. The fact that women are obsessed with it and nobody's even naked is inexplicable to the tune of $100 million a year. Men calm themselves quietly understanding they will continue to run the world. Nobody distracted by Kardashian dating drama will ever really be in charge of anything.

Photo Credit: @kourtneykardashian / Instagram