Miley Cyrus Clean and Sober

Miley Cyrus has been off weed for nine weeks. The same for booze and other drugs. In the timeline of her substance intake starting with Hannah Montana, it's relatively short, but in terms of sobriety durations for former child actors, nine weeks is a lifetime. Demi Lovato has already sent her congratulations. And a pair of vegan scissors for the long nights.

Cyrus is digging deep into the sobriety cliches. It's the advantage for those who grew up around addicts. She's seeing things clearly for the first time in a long time. She has tons of positive energy now. She doesn't need meetings because she can accomplish goals by sheer determination. And being around other drug users doesn't bother her because she's strong in her commitment. She even rolls joints for her friends and enjoys their company as they smoke.

In short, within another four weeks, everyone around Cyrus will be secretly rooting she returns to un-sober because she was so much less annoying. Also, she made a shit ton of money. Nobody wants a country roots album from a girl who's been living in Burbank since nine.

Photo Credit: @mileycyrus / Instagram