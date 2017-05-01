Molly Cavalli Faked Her Shark Attack

You expect to have you trust broken by other people in your life. You never expect it to be a porn star, the Jedi of working women.

It turns out the cam girl bit by a shark faked the entire bloody foot bite. If you've been waiting, now would be the time to lose your faith in humanity. Molly Cavalli allegedly staged the underwater shark bite bit herself, which is not super clever for a nine year old, but incredibly savvy for a grown woman who makes a living fucking herself with big things on tiny cameras.

According to a guy who runs a shark diving excursion company down in Florida, Cavalli hit him up with the plan for the promotional ruse weeks before the scheduled con job. She forwarded him a photo of what her foot would look like after the bite, presumably a fake gash and movie blood. Although, with a porn star, there's a chance she took a piece of shattered glass and calmly lacerated her tarsus for shits and giggles.

Shark guy Bryce Rohrer balked at the idea since he loves sharks more than porn stars and didn't want to hurt their reputations as largely docile creatures. Or in the least, they weren't offering him enough money to make an Amity Island scare worth his while. Cavalli promptly found another shark boating captain who would.

To this porn stars credit, she invented a ruse that was absolutely believable based upon the porn-chick-as-human-chum mindset. It was easy to believe somebody dunked an untrained porn star into the water to be bit by a shark for millions of YouTube views. It's now as easy to believe she's a liar and a cheat, because, also, porn star. Playing to type was semi-genius. She would've got away with it had she tied up a couple loose ends. Like the dude she told she was faking it who she wasn't smart enough to pay off. Or have her Slovakian pimp kill.

