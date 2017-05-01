Mommy Bloggers Going Deep For Views (VIDEO)

The biggest obstacle to connecting women and science is their reliance on random uncertified women with friendly faces as their primary source of medical and lifestyle advice. That or Facebook alarmist news story shares.

Mommy blogging has become an industry unto itself. The barriers to entry are nearly non-existent provided you're willing to have a baby, look adorable when disheveled, and constantly affirm your kinship for the harrowing adventure that is being a mom. Decent syntax may have been a help early on. Before acronyms and selfie-videos in carefully messy baby rooms came to dominate the medium.

Every stay at home mom is looking for an edge in the business. Sarah Cantwell broke new ground in mom blogging with a Facebook Live stream of her giving birth to her second child in her flat. She's British. Let's agree it's a flat. 62,000 people watched as she crawled on all fours for a live birth in her converted living room, with nothing but a midwife and decent lighting.

As far as Facebook Live content, baby birth didn't reach close to the same numbers as baby being hung to death by crazy Thai dad, but at least viewers don't have a horrible secret to hide for the rest of their lives. Although some might consider it odd that you're watching a complete stranger give birth because you like to think you know her. Or, how unhealthy men connect with porn.

You can see the edited clean version of the experience above. There's probably a fetish site with the full cartilage cracking sounds and crowning. Bloody perineum pics available in the lobby. Bring on what's next. This is why Al Gore invented this thing.