Robin Wright Topless, Bored, Underpaid

Robin Wright and her "tiny sprinkle of botox" take to The Edit magazine to pose topless and discuss the trials and tribulations of affluent womanhood. Seventy-five-year-old Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson hits all the prerequisite high notes as the interviewer. We learn that Wright is still famous. She's also proud of her adult body. As she should be. Her face is less "Hasta la vista, baby" than usual. That's something.

I grew into my womanhood very late in that sense, where there’s no shame, and I don’t have to be defensive about it.

If you're fishing for validation from the male gaze, then yes, men still want to enter you. The House of Cards actress also shares the workout regimen for her role as Wonder Woman's grandmother in the upcoming flick.

We would do horse riding for an hour, then drive from the stable to the studio and do weight training for an hour - heavy weights and short reps to build size quickly. We were trying to do 2-3,000 calories a day: raw oats in smoothies with avocado, whole milk and weight-gain powder, three times a day.

Manson abruptly switches from a conversation that Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon would have while doodling clothing ideas in their Hello Kitty journals to the brazen topic of the wage gap. Wright states:

I was told I was getting equal pay [on House of Cards] and I believed them, and I found out recently that it's not true. Claire (Wright) and Francis (Spacey) are equivalent as far as their power, their union and the plot. I may not have as many scenes or words as Francis, but Claire doesn't need to verbalize as much.

Wright cuts down on Spacey's screen time. Keep her happy. The trifecta of searing interviews isn't complete without the crucial statement "I only want to direct." Now we're getting somewhere. Wright is bored with acting. Years of getting smoke blown up her vag has led her to believe she would be more adept at being the puppeteer. Wright tops off her tit-baring Interview by letting us know that she "never [wanted] fame." But she knows that "If you don't play the game, your notoriety doesn't go up and then people won't hire you." If looking fuckable in a topless photo shoot is how you play the game, Wright's not doing badly. After Sean Penn sex, there's only up.