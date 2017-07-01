Katy Bares Camel Toe for the Cause

With the new digital economy has come new jobs. Self-checkouts at CVS and Walgreens have forced former cashiers to become empathetic body positive activists on social media. The occupation category is soon to exceed the number of fast food workers who McDonald's is racing to replace with last year's model sex robots.

A woman named Katy who lives on Instagram as WodtheFork, posts pictures of her lunch salads along with pictures of her improved body in bikinis set against her old obese self in the similar apparel. A man could spend fifty years looking at these photos and not spot the empowerment. Women seem to be eating it up. If you're catering to the obese in this country, you're at least smartly working with a massive market potential. The guy who made those dialing wands for people with fat fingers must own many Caribbean island.

Katy's recent post involves how sizes on women's clothes are meaningless and often arbitrary. That seems like a cruel prank. Though not as cruel as going to buy a pair of Levi's in the size you wore in college and realizing you're not even close. If it's man clothes, you must accept the logical conclusion. With women's clothes there's the whimsy of sizing to fall back on.

Katy bought two pairs of jeggings, which in and of itself make no sense. Only the colors were different. As you can tell from the photo where Katy wore her hottest panties, one pair fits snugly while the other pair simply won't budge past her thighs. A changing room is a woman's Dunkirk.

My reason for sharing is...If you ever find yourself in a fitting room ready to bust into tears when something doesn't fit (we've all been there, myself included...millions of times...ask my mom) REMEMBER THIS PIC!