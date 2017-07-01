Liev Schreiber Sluts Up His Little Boy and ESPN Sapphic Love Machine on The Last Men on Earth Podcast #94

The world is never going to hell any worse at any give time versus another. 2017 isn't worse than 1517 or 17 BC. The devils are different, but the song remains the same. Syphilis won't kill you anymore. That's a plus for many people. Also, online gambling. The job of the sane man in any era is to combat stupidity and hypocrisy of his time. Question authority, build something meaningful, and fuck the pretty girls. We're not currently experiencing the worst anything ever at the moment. It only feels that way, because you can't recall how shitty the black plague was.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast, we dig into Usher's herpes and wonder if there ought be a rate card for STD transmissions, concur that ESPN is a sinking shit-pit of Disney leveraged politics, wonder why rich white people on the coasts want their boys to be girls so badly, consider MTV's gender neutral VMA's, consider Amber Rose's many talents outside of being naked, and delve into why white guys can't make shows about black slavery. The answers will haunt you.

