Rick Ross Keeps It Real

With an attitude that would make any man from the Mad Men era proud, rapper Rick Ross expressed his sentiments on employing women. In this current entertainment era, celebrities are looked at as savants and sages. Misinformed unfiltered celebrities are the reason why entities like TMZ have greater influence than news outlets. I don't care about global warming if it's coming from Anderson Cooper on CNN, someone please get Ja Rule's opinion on it. Interviews are game time for celebrities. You would think they'd have a PR coach on the sideline in these situations. Not Rick Ross. His recent interview loosely translated to him avoiding hiring female employees due to him burying his bone in their backyard.

Angela Yee asked why he signed zero female rappers to his label. "You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up f--king the female rapper and f--king the business up. I'm so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you," the record executive said as Yee's male co-hosts laughed in the background. "She's lookin' good, I'm spending so much money on her photo shoots—I gotta f--k a couple times."Joking with Yee, he said, "Like, if I signed you or something, I would have to..."

Rick is dead set on proving his macho street cred after a couple of pussifying incidents involving his former work as a correctional officer. Ross has obviously left his political correctness at home. If you listen long enough you can hear Archie Bunker and Ralph Kramden cheering after his comment, then subsequently telling the closest thing to them with a vagina to go make them a sandwich. Outraged feminists already cost Ross an endorsement due to his lyrics involving dropping drugs in a woman's champagne. I'm praying Bill Cosby isn't using Rick Ross' body as a host to pick up where he left off.