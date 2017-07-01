Susan Collins Calls Another Congressman 'Unbelievably Unattractive' on Hot Mic

You can politely disagree with an earnest person who happens to hold differing views. When a true believer tells me Jesus is watching, there's no contrivance in their glorious mysticism. Why pick a fight? Some people believe the world would be a better place if everybody restricted their speech to thoughtful, positive comments. They represent about two percent of the hordes promoting censorship. The other ninety-eight percent simply want to shut up people they don't like, while having an unchallenged platform for their own beliefs.

Congressman Blake Farenthold is an abominable looking man. He's an obese, triple chinned, goofy looking motherfucker. Or a Congressional five. You're not supposed to be able to say these things aloud. Body shaming is supposed to be outlawed. But then, it depends on who's doing it and who it's about. Exceptions form the rule.

This past week Farenthold awkwardly suggested a duel between himself and Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a liberal Republican, whatever the fuck that means. She was voting against the Senate Healthcare bill and Farenthold was referring to the Burr-Hamilton duel of two centuries ago when the two men vehemently disagreed on policy. Collins responded publicly with some idiotic banal retort, but in private caught on a hot mic to Senator Reed of Rhode Island, she said something far more honest:

Collins: Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel? Reed: Trust me. You know why he challenged you to a duel? Because you could beat the shit out of him. Collins: He’s huge … I don’t mean to be unkind. He’s so unattractive, it’s unbelievable.

Then Collins referred to an infamous photo of Farenthold looking like the world's least productive diabetic serial killer next to a Playboy Bunny in an awkward selfie. And the two chuckled.

Nary a stink has been raised about Collins' completely accurate, yet crude contents. This Yahoo article characterized Collins as "swiping back". Had it been a male Senator commenting on the ugliness of one of the many super ugly female representatives, he likely would've been censured. If he were a Republican, likely called a sexist by feminist organizations and his resignation demanded The Yahoo headline would've been "misogynist comment leaves Senator in grave danger". Funny how agreeing or disagreeing with a healthcare bill circumscribes your ability to mock people's looks.

The bulk of people demanding a proscription on body shaming and sexism and hate speech do so within a context of total dependence to political alliance. It's an odd thing to be such a hypocrite about such a prominent position in your daily existence, at least without wanting to snuff yourself out in front of a train. But there it is.