The 9/11 Movie No One Needed Coming Soon

The line between parody and real movies are becoming blurred. This is proof Hollywood will make a movie about anything. In true Hollywood fuck new ideas fashion, another movie about 9/11 got green lit. This time with Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg behind the wheel. In 2006 the movie World Trade Center was the Christopher Columbus of this uncharted territory. But this new 9/11 movie looks like an SNL skit with a 90-minute runtime. Because in America, when you have enough money you can do whatever you want. Gotta love the side effects capitalism. Curiosity and grief can clear millions at the box office. I blame the success of Sharknado for movies like this even being considered.

The film stars Whoopi Goldberg, Gina Gershon and Luis Guzmán in lead roles. The film will reportedly center around five people stuck inside an elevator during the 9/11 attacks who must rely on each other and the power of hope in order to survive. 9/11 is co-written and directed by Martin Guigui, whose resumé boasts titles such as The Bronx Bulland Beneath The Darkness. 9/11 is set to be released on September 8 and the trailer, which features a scene in which Sheen utters the line, “They say it’s not the fall that kills you…” before the elevator he’s in begins hurtling towards the ground, can be seen below.

Charlie Sheen can't leave drugs or bad ideas alone. Although the two typically come in a two for one package. Ever try to write great ideas down while you're high? Then sober up and attempt to make magic in the form of film from your drug inspired notes? Too bad there's no rehab for momentary reoccurring lapses of retardation. A good portion of the nation would need to check in. The social media soap box as therapy wasn't enough. Thrillers centered around individuals stuck in elevators shouldn't be based on true events. Or fiction either. Have we not learned anything from M. Night Shyamalan?

