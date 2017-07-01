Vanessa Hudgens Trending Vag

Walking Snapchat filter Vanessa Hudgens sports the toe of a camel in yoga pants while attending a Pilates class in Los Angeles. This fresh the heels of a similar looking coffee run. Caffeine fixes and Pilate classes are the preferred methods of casual wear showmanship for Hollywood celebrities. The walk to and from the car means the difference between us seeing a celebrity's totally impromptu workout top pokies and/or pussy crease or not seeing hertotally impromptu workout top pokies and/or pussy crease. AKA life or death for stars with all the talent and charisma of a Kendall Jenner turd.

The shy, reclusive Hudgens shows restraint by wearing an ugly oversized t-shirt instead of a see-through crop top. Bella Hadid would be fisting herself during the parking lot ho stroll. But no. Hudgens takes the high road with a tasteful amount of vag, telling the world "I am woman, here's my pussy." Covering her face is a nice touch. We need to believe that her publicist isn't blowing every pap in the biz to arrange these photo shoots.

Hudgens was never supposed to be famous. But, like her High School Musical brethren, she had enough teens and government watchlist dads wetting themselves during her Disney run to gain a sizable following. Her decision to be the Coachella-frequenting lint roller of Urban Outfitters crap helped her with her Instagram numbers. Ethnically ambiguous, fuckable, vag-forward, and wearing a flower crown? That's a woman. Keep doing you, Vanessa. You famous nobody.

Photo Credit: Backgrid