T.J. Miller Says Women aren't Funny, Backpedals

Remember at the bar when that smoking hot girl walked up to you and told you jokes until you felt comfortable enough to go home with her? And then you woke up. But it wasn't in her house. Because things like that never happen. Society says women don't have to be funny. Just ask backpedaling T.J. Miller.

T.J. Miller said during an interview with Vulture published on Sunday, July 23, that he doesn’t think women are as funny as men.

South Park had an entire episode dedicated to the stereotype. So this isn't the first time someone has whispered or shouted the sentiment. Because jokes about bloody tampons are just out of touch with a vaginaless gender.

Okay, I guess everyone and their parents missed the point--#feminist

SOCIETY depresses humor in women bc it is a sign of intelligence. — t.j. miller (@nottjmiller) July 24, 2017

This doesn't mean that all women aren't funny. But the ones who come close to being funny are typically lesbians or overweight. If Amy Schumer didn't look like an obese body positivity Barbie too big for the plastic box, would she have gotten a comedy special at all? The funniest comedy comes from tragedy. Being sent dick pics on a daily basis is not a tragedy. Annoying, but not worth a 60-minute comedy special. Jokes can go either way in this situation at least because T.J. Miller looks like Ronald McDonald if he was a registered sex offender. So funny offended feminist, let the equality jokes fly.

