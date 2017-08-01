Alabama Also Says DTF Teachers Good to Go With Their Teen Students

Last week, a high school teacher in Utah was given a get out of jail free card for shtupping her teen student when somebody remembered teachers and sports coaches and Eagle Scout masters were allowed to fuck underaged under a State penal code loophole. It provided that while the age of consent in Utah is eighteen, sixteen and seventeen were okay for adults in positions of trust. It makes no sense unless you see The Book of Mormon.

Not to be outdone, an Alabama judge declared it unconstitutional to punish teachers for banging their sixteen and over students since that is the age of majority in the Southern state. Numerous educational outfits in Southern states have pushed through laws in the past several years making it illegal for high school teachers to ever boff their students even if they are technically of legal age. It kind of makes sense especially if you're getting a "B" in junior year English and the kid next to you is getting an "A" and also coincidentally mounting the teacher every day after class.

44-year old teacher Carrie Witt was doubling up with two teen students of hers, a seventeen and an eighteen year old and was facing a criminal conviction for her young dick lust. She appealed and won. The judge said you can't stop people the state is calling adults from shagging whoever they want, provided there's no coercion. In short, game back on.

It seems pretty clear many of these women are now driven into teaching for the love of young man meat. It's the only way to explain the massive uptick in the incidents. Men have always been pigs. Who the fuck trusts a man who teaches young teen girls? We've all seen porn. Also seen the crime stats. Now the lady teachers are doing it too (See: the ever growing list of hot teachers mounting their HS boys across the country).

Fully engaged and backed by law. Anybody with a baby face should consider re-enrolling in high school. Imagine the damage you could do.