Alexis Ren Is The Face Of Fantasy, Final Fantasy

Most gamers need decent graphics, a decent storyline, and a decent pair of tits to get their undivided attention. Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire has at least two out of three. Alexis Ren has just secured a gig in becoming the alluring enchantress to drive up sales of Final Fantasy. Kate Upton was the preceding figure to show the world a nice rack and cute face will have people not skip the ad after five seconds of forced viewing. Alexis is only 20 years old with 10 million followers. That's considered going platinum by today's standards. Once you hit the six million mark you're a pseudo-celebrity and people automatically care what you have to say.

Alexis Ren just joined the Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kate Upton and Mariah Carey ranks ... becoming the new face of a mobile game. Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire is about to unveil a new ad campaign ... and we got hold of some BTS shots of Ren on set. She's not only smokin' in a white dress ... she even makes a trident look sexy.

I would like to thank the gaming industry for making me aware of Alexis Ren's existence. Maybe mobile gaming is a waste of time. But when you have a hot woman holding a trident telling you to buy something, you do it. It doesn't matter that role playing genre games are for men that label what underwear is for which day in black sharpie. Getting lost in a video game can be very pleasurable. Getting lost in Alexis Ren would be better but I'll take what's more readily available for right now.