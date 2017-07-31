Bobby Valentino Falls Victim To The Ol Transsexual Switcheroo

Being extorted is pretty serious business. Even more serious when the chick extorting you used to have a dick. Or is still has one. Only Bobby Valentino would really know. It's apparently the jam he's got himself into while paying for handsome women. Nothing verifies that a career is over clearer than doing the do with a transsexual prostitute.

Bobby's rep tells TMZ ... the R&B singer vehemently denies the person he hooked up with over the weekend was a prostitute, and says he's now being extorted after the person filming him realized who he was. As for the claim made on social media that the woman was transgender -- the rep says Bobby had no idea.

Entertainers need to attend formal classes on how not to get caught. Camera phones have crystal clear HD recording and running away with a regular hoodie over your face is really no match. Oh, how the in denial love to deny even after damning proof presents itself to the world. There's no escaping the internet.

People have preferences. If your preference is ambiguously gendered prostitutes, hey that's cool man. But don't pretend like you didn't know. The young lady boy in the video does not own the raggedy blonde mop on his head he passes off as natural. Nor the vagina that he tucks down under. Have we learned nothing from Tone Loc's timeless classic, "Funky Cold Medina"?

So I took her to my crib, and everything went well as planned But when she got undressed, it was a big old mess, Sheena was a man ... This is the 80s, and I'm down with the ladies

There was no way that you didn't know that this wasn't an authentic female. I haven't had a chance to ask the blonde entity in the video the proper pronouns, so I do not wish to come off as a pig mislabeling him. I hope Bobby cheers up and understands that things could be worse as an R&B singer. He could be like Usher with herpes squirting like Nickelodeon green slime. I wonder what Eazy-E would have to say about all of this, take it away "Nobody Move":

The suspense was makin' me sick She took her panties down and the bitch had a dick! I said: "Damn," dropped the gat from my hand What I thought was a bitch, ain't nothing but a man

Oh shit, this really is a problem.