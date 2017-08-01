Boxer Loses His Trophy Wife, Cries Cuck

Fighting in the ring takes discipline. Fighting back the urge to KO the man who boinked your wife requires full Gandhi mode. But it looks like British boxer Amir Khan will have to fight back the tears regarding his marriage. Amir openly called out his wife, Faryal Makhdoom Khan, on social media about her alleged sideline activities with another boxer. A big black man by the name of Anthony Joshua. Is anyone else getting the feeling this might fall under a type of porn in and around the "C" category. I'm not buying what Amir is selling. Tickets to his bouts or this bullshit he's spewing to get attention.

Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer ? @anthonyfjoshua pic.twitter.com/1GBAQnvzMC — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Mans like Joshua can have my left overs! — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Faryal soon logged on herself and ripped her soon-to-be-ex-husband's recent struggles in the ring (Khan, the former light-welterweight champion, got knocked out by a bigger Canelo Alvarez in his last fight, which was over a year ago). She later deleted the tweets, but the internet never forgets.

The beta British boxer Amir obviously doesn't have a good set of friends to advise him when to keep his mouth shut. Social media is not a free counseling service to air out your personal problems. It's tempting. But the internet will always be a circus. And self-confessed cuckoldry will always be fodder for lions lurking online. Just move on Amir. Your wife doesn't even respect you enough to discuss these issues at home. She fired back on Twitter, belittling your boxing skills and balls as a man. What did Anthony have to say about all of this? Denial of affair allegations as well. He says Faryal isn't his type and he enjoys BBW's. But a black guy who enjoys BBW's is another joke for another day.

