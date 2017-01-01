D Rose's New Dog Cost More Than Your Average Mutt

When I was younger I thought all dogs were created equal. When I became an adult l realized that this sentiment came packaged in the "everything you learned is a lie" deal. I wasn't sold on equality anymore and neither is Derrick Rose. That's why his new puppy cost $4,600 more than it would to adopt the half breed at the dog pound about to be euthanized to save kennel space. The puppy is a Chocolate Goldendoodle. Which sounds more like a rare Pokémon than an actual breed of dog. His girlfriend Alaina Anderson now owes him an extra daily blowjob for the indignity of carrying around this little fluffernutter. Not a bad trade.

TMZ Sports has learned Derrick and GF, Alaina Anderson, brought home a 10-week-old Chocolate Goldendoodle puppy this week from Murphy's Doodles, a high-end breeder in Florida.

I honestly hope Derrick is into dogs. Too many celebrities treat animals like accessories. Paris Hilton has abandoned more pets than your average trailer trash running a dog fighting ring. But on the other side of that coin, being the pet of wealthy celebrity must be nice. Having no talent while being able to stick your head out the window of six figure vehicles and randomly defecating on the grass of million dollar property does sound like the leisure life. Or Courtney Love's career. Pretty sure she's into wearing collars as well. It's good to know that the RG III of basketball will have a friend to spend time with when he's inevitably injured once again. But please fight the urge to call Michael Vick when you have questions regarding proper dog care.

Photo Credit: Instagram