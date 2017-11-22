Derek Jeter Finally A Daddy

Never thought a king of swing would eventually bend the knee and be married with a baby. Jeter is a role model on how to love and leave a model without being messy or making multiple headlines. Derek is someone I look up to and loathe at the same time. Not because his success makes me harbor jealousy, but because he stood me up for an autograph at Macy's twice as a teen. But for some reason I was able to secure Darryl Strawberry's signature in the back alley of that same Macys.

"Don't get me wrong, it's not like I didn't go out and have fun," he told Esquire in 2011. "But there's been a lot of players that come to New York and get caught up in the lifestyle, and before you know it, they're sent away to another team because it affected their performance. My number one priority was on the field. I've had fun. It's not like I've never gone out; I've done a lot of things. But I've always kept sight of my number one priority."

It looks like Hannah Jeter managed to hit a homer in life being the superstar's wife and giving birth to baby girl Bella Raine Jeter. The Yankees might not be doing all that great but Jeter is still winning. The level of discipline Derek displayed throughout his career is unparalleled. There should be a trophy for not getting a groupie pregnant over a span of 20 years. Even with a chastity belt I wouldn't be able to contain my manhood with models too willing to be blessed by my bat. I'm swinging at everything.



Photo Credit: Sports Illustrated / Instagram