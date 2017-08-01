Dueling Slavery Alt-History Shows, It Was Inevitable

The faux vanity fur is still flying from the announcement that HBO and the Caucasian demographic checkbox guys who produced Game of Thrones were producing an alternative universe story, 'Confederate', about a 20th century South where the Civil War never took place and black slavery still exists. The racially provocative cliches were moving faster than discounted Playstations weeks before Christmas.

Enter Amazon. All the virtue signaling in the world delivered to them for free the next day wouldn't be enough for that nameplate. They leapt into action, coincidentally hired two black Hollywood producers, and greenlit a show called 'Black America', a fictitious reality wherein freed black slaves have been granted reparations in the form of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana to turn into a separate nation, New Colonia. Their own version of Liberia. Except that instead of being an ebola and AIDS ridden fifth world nation experiment gone awry, it's thriving and leaving a decrepit United States in the dust.

The history of slavery in the U.S. turned into masturbation fodder, depending on your racial fetish preference. Or what's being referred to now as alt-history, because real history became too boring and challenging to teach in schools. The science fiction version is way cooler. Also endemically politically correct.

From Will Packer, one of the two guys behind Amazon's 'Black America':

You would be hard pressed to find many black Americans who have not thought about the concept of reparation, what would happen if reparations were actually given. Yes! i LOVE this as an alternative to "confederate". and, am i too far off in thinking that there's something to the fact that the latter sprang from the heads of two guys who have kept GoT (much as i love that show) a "fantasy-so white" zone?

Packer says he won't watch Confederacy because slavery is too painful to ever be viewed as entertaining. Even though he's not seen the outline, story, or any episodes of the show yet. Good call.

His comments seem intentionally filled with race baiting. One show from the Game of Thrones guys who you just called inherently racist, and one show from you, as self-designated representatives of black Americans. You did help produce Girls Trip. There is that.

There's a sickening in this country whereby media, entertainment, news, and public forum content can no longer be described by its ability to amuse or inform. More so by the lineage bona fides of its creators. The fact that such efforts are conducted in the name of diversity yet only promote division is a cost that can't be assessed until some bleak, rock bottom bit of hindsight. It's the most shallow and cynical road traveled. The applause is unseemly.

Both shows conceivably could be good without the need for making people hate them before they begin. But where's the sport in that? These people are either race hustling or sick in the head.