Emmanuel Macron Loves Him Some Old Lady Tail and Tons of Makeup

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump aren't that much different. Both love the age gap in the bedroom and spend excessively for male of the species on hair and makeup product. Also, both are hovering around thirty percent approval ratings. The difference being that Macron was twice that but a few months ago.

Critics are calling out Macron with word that he's spent thirty grand on makeup in the first three months of his French Presidential term. Primarily in the form of a full-time, highly paid makeup artist. You wouldn't think the youngest President would need so much touching up, but after watching his older wife renovate her face with a team of surgeons, what's a little blush and foundation at $10K a month?

Macron came into office with the super fanfare of not being the chick Trump supported. Plus the ultimate French joy of showing the world how sexually progressive they are in relation to Macron's wife being the married high school teacher who fucked him at fifteen. Then Macron took a stab at reducing some public funding in the socialist nation and all that makeup suddenly became an issue. It's like grabbing pussy or pumping an intern with your cigar, nobody gives a shit if they've got a decent job and their 401(k) is rising. When the economy is shit, eye-liner becomes an issue.

There's no reason a thirty-nine year old man needs to rape the communal till to look fake ruddy on television. Stand next to your wife and you look fifteen again. Not to mention pale is the French national color. Maybe try some clear braces and ask the old lady permission to get a grown up haircut. You want to look your best for the guillotine.