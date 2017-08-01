ESPN's Slave Auction Goes Over Well (VIDEO)

ESPN has bent over backward, forward, and greased their intake parts accordingly to align themselves with the right thinking corporate ministers of their parent company, Disney. Curt Schilling is molding in a shallow grave somewhere. Background checks are being done on employees to see if they ever stated aloud that Lebron James could take Serena Williams in a one-on-one. Dare not speak their name.

Every purely moral crusade must eventually begin consuming its own tale. ESPN is now under fire for a fantasy football player auction skit that too closely resembled a slave auction of the antebellum South. As so noted by numerous people who make their living identifying things that might infuriate the Twitterverse. The fantasy football auction was "largely black players being sold to a largely white audience". So slave auction with a few quarterbacks sprinkled in.

The bulk of NFL players and pro athletes in 2017 are black. That might be considered a good thing if you're black because getting all the jobs and millions can't be the wrong side of the equation. Also, white guys love to waste time on fantasy football. Largely because they can't play real football. The same reason they wear Hawaiian shirts. They can't dress. Who is really enslaved here? Probably nobody. But a nothing burger won't get you a national headline.

Shaun King, the designated bigotry reporter for the New York Daily News, was one of the prominent members of the social media press to demand an apology from ESPN. Especially in these tense racial times, possibly made tenser by opportunistic outrage hustlers. Take for example this stupid ESPN skit. It's really no more than stupid. ESPN's Stasi listening devices picking up gender inappropriate banter in the men's room has led to a company wide brain drain. Naturally, ESPN hastily apologized:

"Auction drafts are a common part of fantasy football, and ESPN's segments replicated an auction draft with a diverse slate of top professional football players. Without that context, we understand the optics could be portrayed as offensive, and we apologize."

You'll never win if you keep eating your own. Also, if your intellectual reasoning values dogmatic allegiance to an ever moving target. Total overbid on Odell Beckham. I don't see color, only fantasy league points.