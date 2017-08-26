Farrah Abraham Insta Vag Rejuv (VIDEO)

Curious about how Vaginal Rejuvenation works?!... A post shared by Sara Fowler, RN (@la_laser_lady) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

In a new clip, Farrah Abraham sits down with a nineteen-year-old crunchy-haired sorority girl in a doctor's coat to talk about possible options for her exploded vag. And in some new pictures, we see Sara Fowler, aka "LA Laser Lady" smiling while working on Abraham's second most valuable asset. The first being her anus. Which is beyond repair, even for LA Laser Lady. In the video, Fowler explains:

What this does is distributes little wounds through radio frequency which kind of breaks up the collagen and forces it to restore during that healing process, so everything becomes tighter and you actually experience.

To which Abraham responds "Like I'm sixteen again?" To which Fowler lies through her veneers "There you go, like you're sixteen again!" Abraham birthed her daughter Sophia Laurent Abraham eight years ago, so one would hope that things wouldn't still look like a slice of cherry pie down there.

The twenty-six-year-old Abraham neglects to include #ad with any of her taint refresh posts, but thankfully for her, she's not famous enough for anyone to care. While A-list Insta prostitutes tend to pimp out more prestigious products like all-natural cherry-flavored laxative chews or girdles, Z-list reality stars are left needing to jump through more jankety hoops to get the prize. I guess at the end of the day, they're all using their pussy to get that cash. Or, as Abraham unequivocally proves, there 's more than one way to pimp a pussy. I think that's how the saying goes.

Photo Credit: Instagram