James Cameron and Patty Jenkins, Feminist Fight

There's no minority group put upon more in this society perhaps than Privileged White Woman. The suffer in non-silence. While their substantiation remains flimsy, their purpose remains clear. No men allowed. They tried Joss Whedon. It didn't work out.

James Cameron called out Hollywood for its collective home-run-for-the-ladies backslapping over the success of Wonder Woman, by noting aptly, yet suicidally, that Wonder Woman is hardly an icon of feminism in her character and arc. She's a hot chick with weapons and nice tits. Her lesson is learning that she loves a man. That man being the guy who saves the world in the story while Wonder Woman deals with personal relationship issues. She is kind of a hapless Millennial chick.

"...the Patty Jenkins blockbuster is just “male Hollywood doing the same old thing. I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards."

Cameron unfavorably compared Wonder Woman to the Terminator's Sarah Connor who's a rough and rugged and deeply troubled individualist who grows to love shit just enough to save the world with her grit. She kills to save what's hers. Pretty bad ass. Also, she fucked the director.

Clearly, Cameron doesn't know how many women dedicated the renewal of their Amazon spirit to Wonder Woman this past summer. Numerous Brentwood parents are just waiting for Halloween to dress their grade school sons in Wonder Woman costumes to prove their gender awesomeness. This, even if the movie was simply Captain America with a female lead swap.

To save the sanity of numerous mid-level marketing managers and their newly purchased gold cuffs, Patty Jenkins clapped back at Cameron:

“James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman."

Reverse mansplaining. Case closed really.

Jenkins insists that women can be any character they want, the same as men. From complex, troubled, gritty female portraits to Israeli supermodels squeezing into boudoir bodices for CGI battle scenes. Though clearly you want to start with the latter, and then ease never into the female characters in films nobody watches.

Nobody's into science anymore, though still very much into declarative sentences as if they've done all the research. It's all religion at this point. You can argue with people over their personal matters of faith. Just understand there's nothing worse than a fight between male and female virtue signaling feminists. Except for maybe paying $100 to watch pugilist hobbits do battle on PPV.





Photo Credit: Wonder Woman / Warner Brothers / EW Magazine