Jon And Kate Plus Hate

Being a single mom with eight children to raise in America today will either land you on section8 or a reality show on TLC. It's better to make yourself a spectacle on cable and rake in the cash. The only other option is doing it for free at your local grocery store with stares from strangers ogling your government assisted cereal selection. Jon and Kate used to be America's favorite "oops couple." But now they're more like that neighbor couple you ignore invitations from to come over next door. Yes, you make poor decisions with the result being too many children. Release a sex tape or drift into irrelevancy in peace.

The former couple was arguing at an orthodontist office in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, which prompted Jon to call the police, a spokesperson for the Wyomissing Police Department told Entertainment Tonight. "The call came in at 1:10 this afternoon for a verbal domestic argument ... over the custody of one of their 13-year-old daughters," the spokesperson said. "No one was arrested and the daughter did go home with the father after she expressed that was her desire to do.”

How is it possible to have eight children and still argue over who gets to take one kid home. If I had eight children to look after I'd have a drinking problem. Just like every other overburdened father with excessive family responsibilities. Not an argument at the dentist over custody for the remainder of the day. It's possible that Jon may only want to appear to care when the cameras are rolling. It supports the argument that you're a supportive father even though you've photoshopped yourself out from the family picture. Just imagine the amount owed for an eight child support check.