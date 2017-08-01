Lady Gaga Tour Outfits Problem Areas

.@ladygaga incorporates a pride flag from the audience into the first performance on her #JoanneWorldTour pic.twitter.com/t3kh5qokUW — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) August 2, 2017

Business savvy has-been and snacking enthusiast Lady Gaga kicked off her Joanne World Tour last night in Vancouver, Canada. The set list covered all of her new songs that nobody has heard of and all of her old songs that nobody cares about anymore. The liberated spokeswhore doesn't juggle holding the mic with cans of Pepsi and Bud Light, but she does dress like someone who's drunk. Subliminal advertising.

Anyone wondering how a fading star with no one to say "no" to dresses will be excited to see Gaga's costumes from the Joanne World Tour. Her rebranded ironic New Yorker country trash lite look of recent has made way for her tired clown costumes of yesteryear. Someone's down home Daisy Dukes just couldn't take it anymore. I imagine that blowout looked like an eighteen-wheeler losing a tire on the highway. Denim shrapnel.

Gaga continues to cling to LGBT followers with transparent stunts during her new freak show. But they're catching on. Bankrolling a celebrity's lifestyle when the celebrity has all the appeal of a sweaty sausage link rolled in sequins isn't particularly appealing. Gaga had the audience pass forward hundreds of rainbow flags, and then spewed like a gay-baiting See'n Say:

Needless to say, I have a lot to say about this issue. But the most important thing that I’ve got to say about it, is that everybody’s got to love each other.

You might have a lot to say, but does anyone give a fuck?

