Mighty Ducks Actor Going to Jail

Life after fame is a bitch. I heard it can be worse than the come down after coke. Child celebrities should always try to avoid peaking too early because the life to look forward to after that makes you want to die early. Mostly from embarrassment and terrible financial decisions. Somehow Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss added the two together and it equaled out to a 150 day jail sentence. An adult I've seen in a successful kid's movie is five finger discounting himself like a troubled teenager. Shaun Weiss thought it was wise to steal $151 dollars in electronics at Fry's Electronics. What's even sadder is this man couldn't even steal from a reputable establishment like a Best Buy.

Shaun Weiss, best known for playing Greg "Goldie" Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks franchise, has been sentenced to 150 days in jail, his manager confirms to Us Weekly. Weiss, 38, will serve his time in L.A. County Jail. According to TMZ, he stole $151 in merchandise at Fry's Electronics and plead no contest to petty theft.

Weiss has even attempted to utilize Kickstarter to kick start a career come back. But I'm not sure if he understands that American society really doesn't value adults that mismanage their money. Homeless people have Kickstarters in the form of coffee cups sitting on whatever curb they're calling home at the moment. They never reach their goal amount. Somehow emergency doses of heroin always cuts into fundraising donations from friendly faces. Weiss even offered those who donate that he would show up and the donator could shoot pucks at him. I can find a homeless person willing to way worse for way less than what you're asking for. Look at bum fights. They built an empire. Shaun only Hail Mary at this point is a cameo in a reboot. But in the meantime, grab a brown bag and Four Loko cause it's gonna be a long ride.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Buena Vista Pictures