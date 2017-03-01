Mischa Barton Medium Relevance

Dying sucks. Not because you don't know where you're going after you die, but because family members still won't stop bugging you in the afterlife. It's bad enough that you personally had to kick the bucket. But somehow family members make your death all about their suffering. The self-centeredness is off the charts with Mischa Barton. Mischa usurped her uncle's misfortune of pushing up daisies to create content for an episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. A pseudo celebrity spirit conjurer. Your uncle is worm chowder but you couldn't pass up the opportunity for relevance.

"Jared, he was my uncle. He wasn't very well mentally and they put him in a home and there's some question over whether it was suicide or an accident, so it was left very unresolved and it was very painful for the family at the time. There's a big question mark around his death because nobody was there."

Your mentally unstable uncle passed away and you're unsure if it was an accident or suicide? Does anyone read police reports anymore? Honestly, if you were genuine about attempting to talk to you dead relative, you'd grab a live chicken and head to the nearest closet with a large knife and some candles. Or you'd join your local coven of witches like any other individual grieving and confused about death. Just do whatever you've seen in any witchcraft horror flick ever made. It's the rule of odds, one method will eventually work. Because scary movies are based on true events, always. But this TV talk with Tyler Henry has me pretty skeptical of its sincerity.

Photo Credit: Getty Images