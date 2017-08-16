Paris Hilton Revives Reality TV

Paris Hilton is underrated. Her powers of resurrection rival that of Jesus Christ himself. And now she's bringing reality TV back from the dead. Just when you thought poor people were taking over television with their problems, here comes wealthy privilege to save the day. And possibly cable television from the Netflix and other streaming services' death grip. Hilton is here to take our minds off any kind of social injustice the poor or underprivileged experience. No matter which side of the fence you sit on the issue, you can focus on Paris doing everyday things.

Her show The Simple Life, with Nicole Ritchie, made many people who were otherwise completely disinterested in her, painfully aware of her. There was a brief period when the world was experiencing Paris fatigue, and she retreated from the limelight to casually enjoy Burning Man. InStyle reports that this wasn’t her retirement, it was just a recharge so she can really tazer the crap out of us with a new show.

I support Paris to start filming herself again. But this wasn't the type of filming I had in mind. More along the lines of that One Night In Paris Video. How about a sequel called I checked in again to Paris with friends. She calls herself the Queen of Fucking Everything. I say prove it. This resurrection of a reality TV show honestly seems less than revolutionary. But I guess getting paid to party gets boring after awhile. Paris could personally end every starving African child commercial with a single donation. But I'll suffer through those commercials to pray for a nip slip on her show. I'll even watch from one of her parent's hotels, and I'll try not to get anything on the comforter. Because they never clean those.

Photo Credit: Splash News